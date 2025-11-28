Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 7.4% – Time to Buy?

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $17.9710. Approximately 4,302,120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 14,660,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSCR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Oscar Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Oscar Health Stock Up 8.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.93. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Oscar Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 286,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $4,369,999.14. Following the transaction, the insider owned 501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,652,529.96. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Oscar Health by 200.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,684,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 188,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 88,946 shares in the last quarter. Matauro LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Oscar Health by 19.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 501,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 79,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

