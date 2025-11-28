News Corporation $NWSA Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in News were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,171,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,546,000 after purchasing an additional 407,293 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 27,189,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after buying an additional 572,331 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of News by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,846,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,613 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of News by 24.4% during the first quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 11,147,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,542 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of News by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,154,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,578,000 after acquiring an additional 208,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWSA opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on News from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of News from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.70 price objective on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Check Out Our Latest Report on News

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.