J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,203 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 176.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

BSX stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.98 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

