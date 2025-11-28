3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,164 and last traded at GBX 3,169, with a volume of 13281009 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,196.

Several brokerages have weighed in on III. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,600.

The company has a market capitalization of £31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,038.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,069.14.

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3i Group news, insider Jasi Halai purchased 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,392 per share, with a total value of £259,657.60. Also, insider Peter McKellar purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,446 per share, with a total value of £861,500. Insiders have bought a total of 81,658 shares of company stock valued at $277,474,095 over the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

