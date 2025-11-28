JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 99,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 138,142 shares.The stock last traded at $46.8350 and had previously closed at $46.79.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,374.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,105,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,394,000 after buying an additional 4,898,771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,768,000 after acquiring an additional 801,874 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 245.7% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 366,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after acquiring an additional 260,186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,279,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 105,084 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

