Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 93.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 386.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 68,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 54,461 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $101.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. Exact Sciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on EXAS. Cowen downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.61.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,775. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

