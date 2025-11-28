J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 17,008 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.