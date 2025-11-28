Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $147.98 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The company has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $140.90.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.17%.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Loop Capital set a $164.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.90.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

