Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF $HYLS

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,592 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 152.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 129,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 64,777 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $297,000.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2%

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $39.49 and a one year high of $42.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.