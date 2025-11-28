Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 21,211 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8,318.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $579,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 69.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. The trade was a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

