W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6,138.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 12,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WPC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded W.P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WPC stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 220.61%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.