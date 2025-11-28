Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 4,956.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,628 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,035,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,343,000 after acquiring an additional 207,089 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 692,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,033,000 after acquiring an additional 51,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after purchasing an additional 257,736 shares during the period. Kensington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,779,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 446,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 169,586 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GSST opened at $50.63 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.21 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

