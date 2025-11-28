Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22,002.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,051,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in American Tower by 141.6% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in American Tower by 7.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $181.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.93. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Argus set a $210.00 target price on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.44.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

