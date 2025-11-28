Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 30,850 Shares of 10x Genomics $TXG

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 235.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,195 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,377,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after buying an additional 4,371,327 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 3,619.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,166,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,356 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,892,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at $8,730,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $18.75 on Friday. 10x Genomics has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. 10x Genomics has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TXG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 8,283 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $157,377.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 432,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,495. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Taich sold 11,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $225,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 297,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,315. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,432 shares of company stock worth $635,208. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

