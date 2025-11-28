XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,439,000 after purchasing an additional 827,407 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,841,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 571,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,364,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 25.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $59,115.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Barclays set a $59.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.22. SL Green Realty Corporation has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $79.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,737.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.37.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $244.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30,900.00%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

