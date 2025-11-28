Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 44,420.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,092 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Leerink Partners upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $458.00 to $456.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $517.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial set a $490.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $439.00 to $438.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.95.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 53,604 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.72, for a total value of $23,624,354.88. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,588,738.72. The trade was a 69.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $432.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.58 and a 200 day moving average of $425.09. The company has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $519.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 31.86%.The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

