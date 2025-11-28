Rhumbline Advisers Has $23.99 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp $ONB

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,198 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of Old National Bancorp worth $23,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2,525.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 44,844,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $956,979,000 after purchasing an additional 43,136,619 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,942,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,202,000 after buying an additional 216,188 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,290,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,370,000 after buying an additional 183,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,813,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,105,000 after acquiring an additional 389,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,557,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 520,528 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONB shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

ONB opened at $21.80 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

