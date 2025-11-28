Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,945 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 171.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.75.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $124.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $146.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $567.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.54 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

