Winnow Wealth LLC Invests $145,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 84,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,373,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,880,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.7%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $308.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $306.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $322.25. The company has a market capitalization of $838.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

