Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 7,148 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $217,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,704.10. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $852,336.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,807.30. This represents a 31.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $244.23 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $246.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.72 and its 200-day moving average is $192.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Mizuho set a $242.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

