Five Below, Inc. $FIVE Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Five Below were worth $19,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 159,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Five Below by 169.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,089,000 after acquiring an additional 28,601 shares during the period.

Shares of FIVE opened at $166.95 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.38 and a 12-month high of $168.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.36.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

