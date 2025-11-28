Rhumbline Advisers Has $20.22 Million Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,854 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $20,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,761,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 549.9% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.9% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on STRL. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.0%

STRL stock opened at $339.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.38 and a 200-day moving average of $284.69. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $419.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

