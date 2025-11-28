Prudential Financial Inc. Has $10.33 Million Position in Loews Corporation $L

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 112,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $10,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $34,166,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Loews by 44.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after acquiring an additional 172,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Loews by 7.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,709,000 after purchasing an additional 151,428 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,085,000 after purchasing an additional 146,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Loews by 1,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 138,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 131,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Loews currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.36. Loews Corporation has a 1 year low of $78.98 and a 1 year high of $109.06.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.47%.The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

