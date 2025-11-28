Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 46,674 Shares of First American Financial Corporation $FAF

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $12,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in First American Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 10,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 226,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

First American Financial stock opened at $66.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $70.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.28. First American Financial had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

