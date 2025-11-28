Head-To-Head Contrast: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI) & Its Competitors

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFAI – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Faraday Future Intelligent Electric to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric $642,000.00 -$355.85 million -0.64 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors $8.20 billion $178.85 million 24.77

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 1 1 1 0 2.00 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors 700 3432 4686 238 2.49

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 323.73%. As a group, “AUTO/TRUCK – ORIG” companies have a potential upside of 19.73%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric -74,517.13% -518.14% -91.88% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Competitors -2,050.18% -26.19% -5.77%

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 4.55, indicating that its share price is 355% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s rivals have a beta of 3.22, indicating that their average share price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric rivals beat Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

