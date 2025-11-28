XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 142,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $96,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $97,951,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,031,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,477,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,524 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 222,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $4,999,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,676,150. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 252,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,352. This trade represents a 37.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,192,325 shares of company stock valued at $22,818,215. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Arete Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $23.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.74. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

