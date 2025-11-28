BankUnited, Inc. $BKU Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,174 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 14,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in BankUnited by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 697.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 9,157.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business had revenue of $275.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 34.93%.

BKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BankUnited from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

