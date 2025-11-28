Solventum Corporation $SOLV Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 6,623.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Solventum by 3.6% in the second quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 255,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 720.7% during the second quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Solventum by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on SOLV. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solventum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of SOLV stock opened at $85.37 on Friday. Solventum Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $86.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solventum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

