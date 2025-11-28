Prudential Financial Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 64.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 213,863 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 767 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $87.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average of $103.89. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 52-week low of $78.91 and a 52-week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

