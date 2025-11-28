19,763 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,092,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,477,206,000 after purchasing an additional 517,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,898,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,074,000 after purchasing an additional 785,478 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,803,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,831,000 after buying an additional 139,544 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,043,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,093,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth $773,627,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.60. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $113.74. The company has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

