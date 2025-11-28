Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 11,435.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,991 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,425,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Shopify by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,827,000 after buying an additional 267,271 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after buying an additional 35,113 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,049,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,461,000 after buying an additional 605,283 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,622,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,869,000 after acquiring an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOP opened at $159.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.43. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $182.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Shopify had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.