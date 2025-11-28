Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. $TRI

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 20,014.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $133.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.04. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $131.11 and a 1 year high of $218.42.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Thomson Reuters has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 target price on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $178.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $174.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters to an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.27.

About Thomson Reuters



Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

