Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7,700.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,347 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 624.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,660,000 after buying an additional 5,191,374 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 117,987.6% during the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 839,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,621,000 after purchasing an additional 838,892 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,058,000 after purchasing an additional 819,212 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,569,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,171,000 after purchasing an additional 477,188 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,372,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,488,000 after purchasing an additional 450,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BIV opened at $78.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.72 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.