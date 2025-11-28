Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 955 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF $HACK

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HACK. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

HACK stock opened at $82.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.61. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services.

