Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21,976.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.2% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.4% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $259.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.89. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.55 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -402.25%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

