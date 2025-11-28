18,560 Shares in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. $FMX Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,369,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,003,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at approximately $330,437,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano by 309.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,714,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,194 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,414,000 after purchasing an additional 112,813 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano by 105.4% in the first quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,112,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,139,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Trading Up 0.2%

Fomento Economico Mexicano stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Increases Dividend

Fomento Economico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.60 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 5.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were issued a $1.9982 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $7.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. This is an increase from Fomento Economico Mexicano’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Fomento Economico Mexicano’s payout ratio is currently 89.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fomento Economico Mexicano from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.63.

Fomento Economico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

