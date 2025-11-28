TELUS Corporation $TU Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU opened at $13.00 on Friday. TELUS Corporation has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Corporation will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be issued a $0.4184 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.9%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 216.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Natl Bk Canada upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

