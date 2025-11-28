Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 11,535 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 27,464.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in CME Group by 206.9% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 59.2% in the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan L. Marcus sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $102,704.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 7,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,962. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock valued at $562,079. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $280.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.64. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $224.62 and a 52-week high of $290.79.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.71.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

