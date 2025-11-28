16,648 Shares in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. $KOF Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter valued at $8,782,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa during the second quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000.

KOF opened at $87.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.55 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $101.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.13%.The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Analysts expect that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9979 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Coca Cola Femsa’s dividend payout ratio is 62.54%.

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

