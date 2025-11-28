Wayfair Inc. $W Position Lessened by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 60.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,956 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wayfair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wayfair by 49.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Wayfair by 6.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wayfair from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Wayfair from $70.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

W stock opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 3.03. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.41 and a 52-week high of $114.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $15,886,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 729,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,222,899.67. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 729,073 shares in the company, valued at $77,223,412.16. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 955,959 shares of company stock valued at $88,260,274. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

