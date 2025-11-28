6,615 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated $JLL Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 635.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 19.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after buying an additional 20,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Christian Ulbrich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $1,651,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,142,146.05. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Down 0.1%

JLL opened at $330.26 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $194.36 and a fifty-two week high of $335.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.31 and its 200 day moving average is $277.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.26. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on JLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $361.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.