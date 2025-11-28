Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 745.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $148.43 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $133.40 and a 1-year high of $359.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $231.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $165.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.93.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $51,058.14. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,563.04. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

