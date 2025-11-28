MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 110.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,922,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the first quarter worth about $18,511,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYR Group Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of MYRG opened at $221.65 on Friday. MYR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.72 and a twelve month high of $241.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.61.

Insider Transactions at MYR Group

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.72 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 2.78%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $676,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 5,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,019.80. This trade represents a 33.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYRG shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MYR Group from $205.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MYRG

MYR Group Profile

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.