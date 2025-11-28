Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $121,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors Company $GM

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 97.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,237 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,498.70. This represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 433,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. This trade represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock valued at $79,253,568 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $72.82 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $73.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

