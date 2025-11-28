XTX Topco Ltd Has $2 Million Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 177.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,444 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth about $45,486,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 824.8% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 442,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 394,660 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,076,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,821,000 after purchasing an additional 339,758 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,390,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on WAL shares. National Bankshares set a $118.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Cowen began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 4,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at $23,127,566. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:WAL opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $95.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

