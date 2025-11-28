XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 4,771 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at $276,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter worth $211,000. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLNE opened at $122.41 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.98 and a 1-year high of $200.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.44.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.13%.

In other news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.35 per share, with a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,338,166.45. This represents a 0.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,497.65. This trade represents a 31.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $181.00 price target on Hamilton Lane and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

