34,768 Shares in Century Communities, Inc. $CCS Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,768 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $582,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 109.7% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCS opened at $65.43 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $980.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.10 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

