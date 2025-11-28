XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 570.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,671 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FirstCash by 21.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average is $141.90. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.12. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $166.08.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.35. FirstCash had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $904.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

FirstCash declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Capital One Financial set a $160.00 target price on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised FirstCash to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FirstCash

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.97, for a total value of $1,599,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 127,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,432,008.28. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randel G. Owen sold 1,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,482.20. The trade was a 16.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,778 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.