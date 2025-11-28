Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 61.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 46,439 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,714 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,116,138 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,531,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BUD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday. Morningstar raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.94 and a 52-week high of $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average of $64.24.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

