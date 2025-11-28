Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,641 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,641 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,498,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.40 and a one year high of $98.24.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

